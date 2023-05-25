LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — On Thursday, the Prince George’s county council approved a $4.5 billion dollar budget with the majority of the budget going towards education and public safety.

This comes after the county executive announced a shortfall of $60 million dollars due to the projected income tax revenue.

“Even though we faced a number of challenges this year, I’m proud that we came together to pass a budget that contains people-centered investments that will uplift all Prince Georgians,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Despite the challenge, the county was still able to make people center investments like increasing funding for rental assistance, expanding library hours, and funding for disability training for public safety officials.

A camera incentive program for residents, also known as the Jayz Agnew Law was also funded. It will allow businesses and homeowners to purchase and install cameras to support law enforcement to help solve crime. This comes after the 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was shot and killed in front of his home in Temple Hills and many neighbors did not have cameras to help police solve the ongoing investigation.

Shephard’s Cove Emergency Shelter will also receive an additional $75,000 to continue its work in helping keep women and children off the streets.

During Thursday’s meeting, a last-minute amendment was also made to reallocate $250,000 to the county’s State’s Attorney’s Emerging Adults program that offers opportunities to those incarcerated to keep them from reoffending when they are released. Some council members voted against the amendment claiming they were not aware of it in a timely matter, but the majority of the council voted in favor of the last-minute change.

Many county council members support the budget but they say they’re not happy because many anticipated programs were not approved like the “Guaranteed Basic Income” program that provides low-income families with a monthly stipend, and the healthy food restaurants program.

Here’s a breakdown of the budget:

Education & Youth Development

Board of Education – $2.8 billion Increase of $170 million, or 6.5%, over FY 2023 Includes $24.5 million for the Alternative Construction Finance program

Prince George’s Community College – $131.6 million

Prince George’s County Memorial Library System – $38.1 million

Youth development programs like Summer Youth Enrichment Program (SYEP) and Alsobrooks Summer Passport Experience – $2.5 million SYEP has hired over 17,000 youth over the past four years Summer Passport provided opportunities for over 1,600 youth over the past two years



Safe Neighborhoods

Prince George’s County Police Department – $390 million Includes four new recruit classes for a total of 120 officers Continued funding for recruitment incentives for new officers Funding for Police Explorers Program to expose young people to careers in law enforcement

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department – $261 million Includes three new recruit classes for a total of 96 firefighters

Prince George’s County Department of Corrections – $106.7 million Includes two new recruit classes for a total of 36 new correctional officers

State’s Attorney’s Office – $25.3 million Includes funding for six new Assistant State’s Attorney positions

Vision Zero Prince George’s – $41 million Supports outreach and various road safety improvements/projects

Hope in Action Anti-Violence Initiative – $1 million Over 29,000 residents have been served with wraparound services such as afterschool programming, mental health services, workforce development, and housing support Includes continued funding for violence interrupters



Environment/Beautification

Stormwater Management Fund – $113.2 million Increase of $16 million over FY 2023 Programs help combat climate change and mitigate flooding

Stormwater Management Capital Improvement Program – $141.1 million Funds multiple flood protection projects

Clear the Curb – $135.5 million Includes continued rollout of countywide curbside composting program, reaching all households with County trash and recycling by the end of 2023 Includes improved curbside bulky trash program

Watershed Protection and Restoration Fund – $20.7 million

13 new hires in the Department of the Environment – $1.2 million Includes new positions in Animal Services Division

Litter reduction/beautification programs – $9.9 million Includes enhanced street sweeping and litter removal services in the Department of Public Works & Transportation



Economic Development & Affordable Housing

Economic development agencies funding – $10.8 million

Preserving and creating affordable housing – $45.25 million

Emergency Rental Assistance Program – $14.5 million Expands eligibility of current program funding

Procurement and assistance programs for businesses – $17.8 million Increases procurement opportunities and assistance programs across multiple agencies for local, small, and minority-owned businesses



Health & Human Services

Health Department – $35.3 million Includes 3 new positions Supports behavioral health programs for residents

Office of Veterans Affairs – $548,700 Increased funding from FY 2023 to better serve County veterans



Government Services

Department of Permitting, Inspections, and Enforcement – $30.8 million Funds all vacant positions and IT initiatives to improve permitting services Funding to hire after-hours inspectors

