CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Car break-ins, thefts and carjackings are plaguing Prince George’s County neighborhoods, and it seems the thieves are getting bolder. An auto repair shop in Capitol Heights and one of its employees were recently targeted.

This was not the first time several cars were broken into near auto shops on Hampton Boulevard in Capitol Heights, but it is the first time a car was stolen from the back lot of QR Auto Clinic.

Moments after the shop discovered the car was missing, an employee had a car stolen from his home.

Both stolen cars were Hyundais.

“[My co-worker] was like, where’s the Hyundai? We’re like back there and they’re like it’s gone, so we check the cameras,” said Rick Logan, an employee at QR Auto Clinic.

Surveillance video shows two individuals driving into the lot, breaking into vehicles parked at the back of the shop. Airbags were also stolen from some cars. Later, the video shows someone breaking into a Hyundai and driving off.

Thieves hit closer to home that same day for one of the shop’s employees, Rick Logan.

“My mom said hey son do you have my car in the shop? I was like no, I guess they stole it,” he said.

In a surveillance video from his home, you see two people trying to unlock the doors for more than 10 minutes. Once they succeeded, they drove off.

Logan said it’s going to take a while to repair either car if they’re returned.

“Everything’s on backorder, I’m number 30 on the list for a cylinder key already. So now if I get my car back I’m probably going to be [number] 100. It’s just hurtful,” he said.

A recent TikTok trend plays a role in the increase in Kia’s and Hyundai’s being stolen by just using a USB cord. Logan says that’s because the car keys don’t have a chip.

“Now if you have the Hyundai with push start, you’re good. If you have the regular one with the regular key with no chip, good as gone,” he said.

Carjackings are also a problem in Prince George’s County. Police say so far this year there have been 63 carjackings, at the end of 2022 there were 480.

“When they broke into my mom’s car at the house, she was getting ready to go to the store. So if she would have came out, my mom is 77 that could have turned into robbery, home invasion. Something needs to be done quickly,” he said.