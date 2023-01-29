PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly 200 people were victims of sex trafficking in Maryland in 2021, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Leaders and community members in Prince George’s County are taking the time to educate people in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

“Human trafficking actually is the second highest-grossing criminal enterprise. 200,000 trafficking within the United States 14,500 to approximately 17,500 are trafficked into the United States. So again, those numbers are startling,” said Miriam L. Brewer, president of Prince George’s County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

Human trafficking is hard to identify, but it’s happening every day. The DMV is considered a hot spot.

“We have things that really attract traffickers, whether sporting events when you talk about sex trafficking, whether it’s industries and institutions when we talk about labor trafficking,” said Renee Battle-Brooks, executive director for the Prince George’s County Office of Human Rights.

Battle-Brooks operates the county’s Human Trafficking Taskforce.

“What we’re trying to do on the task force has really educated and empowered all of our community partners on the task force, to really start to understand what it looks like so that they can do their own screening,” she said.

Signs include someone living with their employer, inability to speak to someone alone, someone being submissive or fearful, answers appearing to be scripted and rehearsed, signs of physical abuse and more.

Local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. are doing their part to bring awareness to human trafficking through their “United through the fight” webinars.

“We go to hair salons we go to nail salons, we love to eat out we go to restaurants, and these are some of the places where use this way you see this is going on but you may not notice it,” said Benita A. Swindell, President of Psi Epsilon Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Lawmakers are also discussing possible solutions like the Safe Harbor Bill preventing anyone under 17 being trafficked from being charged with prostitution. There’s also Senate Bill 91 that includes providing training for innkeepers to identify signs of human trafficking.

“We want to make sure that individuals who have become a victim of human trafficking that legislation doesn’t turn around and victimize them once again,” said Brewer.

All of them hoping to save a life and spread a message.

“We want to make certain that they have tools that they can utilize to help in this fight to human trafficking,” said Swindell.