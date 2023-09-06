The married officer has been suspended by police officials and faces an internal affairs investigation

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police officials said Wednesday that they have launched an internal affairs investigation into the officer caught on a video getting into his police cruiser with a woman who was not his wife.

The TikTok video, which went viral and was seen by millions of viewers, showed Officer Francesco Marlett hugging and seemingly kissing a woman before escorting her to the back of his police SUV and joining her.

Police brass have suspended Marlett with pay and have taken away his police powers, officials said in a statement. The internal affairs investigation will attempt “to interview all parties involved as well as citizens with knowledge of the interactions.”

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said he is concerned about the situation.

“I know the officer’s actions seen on these videos have sparked a range of emotions in the community and put a negative spotlight on this agency and the many hard-working women and men who wear our uniform,” Aziz stated. “I expect every officer to conduct themselves in a way that will not dishonor this agency or this county. I assure the residents of Prince George’s County I take this matter extremely seriously.”

Marlett declined to speak to DC News Now on Tuesday in front of his home. Though his wife later said in a text message that she is “depressed” about the situation and “would like to be left alone” given the impact the video has had on her family.

“I will be staying with my husband,” she told DC News Now.

Sources told DC News Now this is all a surprise because Marlett is a “straight-laced” former Marine who goes by the book and even is known to press his police uniform. Though some say that he may be experiencing marital woes because it’s “common in the department.”

The sources said that Marlett is a long-time patrol officer.

But Prince George’s County police officials said that he’s had problems in the past. In 2016, Marlett was disciplined for allegations of child abuse and for domestic violence but an investigation found that the “charges were unfounded,” a statement from police officials said.

Officials also said that in the alleged child abuse case, Marlett was removed from “the next promotional cycle” and fined $1,500 for his actions.

Both Paula and Marlett and the unidentified woman in the video were having a war of words on social media over the filmed incident. Both were accusing the other of cheating on their spouses. Marlett has since then taken the posts down.

DC News Now reached out to the unidentified woman in the video but she declined to comment. She had stated on social media that she had done nothing wrong.