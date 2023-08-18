MITCHVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland gas station in Prince George’s County was ordered by the state to temporarily stop selling gas after reports of it being mixed with water.

Despite the gas station reopening Friday evening, some people are still dealing with the aftermath of their damaged cars.

“It’s really affected my personal life. It’s affected my finances,” Jon Mack said. “It’s been extremely frustrated by everything that happened.”

Mack purchased gas from the Sunoco on Central Avenue at Mitcheville Plaza on Aug. 9. When he tried to start his car on his way to work the following morning, it wouldn’t start.

“I was kind of frustrated thinking ‘okay, this is a brand new car what’s going on with this?'” he said.

Mack was able to tow the vehicle to Banister Ford dealership in Marlow Heights for auto mechanics to have a look. A few days later he was told the gas he pumped was mixed with water.

“Anything that affects our customers definitely affects us,” Caleb Millender, Service Advisor at the Banister Ford Marlow Heights, said.

Jacob Stanley, a mechanic at the dealership, said the mixed gas is not safe.

“It can be a big issue and it’ll cause your car to run rough cut off,” he said.

Mack tried to speak to the owner of the gas station, but he felt his complaints were being dismissed. He decided to contact corporate and that’s when he learned that this incident was not news to them.

“They told me this incident has happened before,” Mack said. “They thought it had it resolved.”

On Friday, Maryland temporarily closed all the gas pumps at the station to inspect the gas.

According to Sunoco, the test revealed that the fuel and fuel pumps “are operating as expected.”

Sunoco said in statement that they were aware of the issue and it was resolved on Tuesday.

“As a result of the reported issue, the fuel pumps at this station went through extensive testing and tank cleansing procedures last week to ensure the fuel quality meets and exceeds our specifications. Once the testing was complete, the fuel pumps were reopened as of Tuesday, August 15th, and have been operating normally since that time. Please be assured we take our responsibility as a service provider very seriously.” Sunoco

Mack said he’s happy that state officials stepped in to help resolve the incident. He said Sunoco has offered to pay for his car’s expenses due to the mixed gas.

Although being without a car for the past few days was difficult, Mack said his experience at the Banister Ford has decreased his stress and he appreciates Sunoco for taking accountability.

“It makes you feel like ‘I’m gonna finally get some kind of justice and vindication and somebody else wouldn’t have to experience what I experienced,'” he said.