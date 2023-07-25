UNIVERSITY PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County survivor of a hit and-run is speaking out after police arrested the suspect more than a month later.



Andres Rossy said he loves to work out, but on June 6, while he was walking to University of Maryland on Adelphi Road to do just that, a driver hit him leaving him in a coma for nearly two weeks.

He said he suffered several broken bones and scars and still does not remember what happened.

“I never imagined this happening to me, feeling like this or being like this period,” Andres Rossy said. “Not being able to do certain things, it’s hard for me but I try my best.”

The violent accident was a life-changing moment for the soon-to-be father and his pregnant wife, Alexis Rossy.

She said the pair should be celebrating but their whole lives have flipped upside down.

“It’s just not fair, it’s not fair to him, it’s not fair to me, it’s not fair to our future child,” Alexis Rossy said. “It was so my No. 1 priority, which is making sure he was okay.”

The suspect, Sekou Doumboya, was found and arrested after almost a month since the crash.

“For me, it meant justice. Finally fitting somebody accountable,” said Andres Rossy.

Hit-and-runs and unsafe driving are too common in Prince George’s County. The county is No. 3 in the state for the most number of vehicle crashes, according to Maryland State Police. Prince George’s County also currently leads the state in fatal crashes this year.

“I think it’s important to have adequate signage,” Alexis Rossy said. “Some type of indicator saying that someone’s crossing the street so that people can be aware and stuff.”

The couple is now focused and healing before bringing in their new bundle of joy.

“Right now I feel like I’m back but like part of me is back, not all of me,” Andres Rossy said. “Thank goodness I was able to wake up before he’s was born, I thank God every day for it.”