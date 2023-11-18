PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County hosted its 7th Annual Stuff-A-Truck Holiday Food Distribution on Saturday, giving meals to residents in need.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Six Flags in Bowie, the county provided approximately 36,000 meals to residents, with each basked providing at least six meals for a family of four.

Each family received a frozen turkey and chicken, 17 pounds of fresh produce, canned goods, macaroni and cheese, cornbread mix and cutlery, according to a press release from the Office of the County Executive.

Residents also received a resource packet with information on County programs and services.