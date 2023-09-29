PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the launch of a resource page with services for furloughed workers in case of the possible government shutdown.

The page is filled with local resources, and information regarding healthcare, unemployment support, food assistance and more.

“Just as the federal government shutdown of 2019 impacted so many Prince Georgians who are federal workers, we know another potential shutdown in the coming days would negatively impact our community,” Alsobrooks stated in a news release. “We will ensure that our residents have full access to these resources and services should a federal government shutdown occur.”

If the government shuts down, the County will look for more resources and services and make updates to the landing page as needed.