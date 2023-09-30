PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Councilmember Ingrid Watson launched the “Pick It Up” campaign in District 4 to clean up litter after complaints from several tenants.

“They’ve just got tired of seeing people throw trash out of their car windows, or just trash in their neighborhood along the streets that they drive every day. So I thought you know what let’s get out and really make a concerted effort to clean up the litter,” said Watson.

The district is made of areas such as Bowie, Glenn Dale, Westchester Park and parts of Lanham-Seabrook and Upper Marlboro.

“It’s a big problem across the county so if we could just do our little part here in District 4, I’m happy to do that,” she said.

On Saturday, several residents came out to clean up litter together in parts of the district. Watson says the “Pick It Up” campaign is one way to save the environment while beautifying the county and encouraging people to pick up their trash.

“Get some gloves, pick up things in your neighborhood. Just make a concerted effort to do that beautification on a daily basis and encourage your neighbors to do the same as well as our youth,” she said.

“We don’t want the litter to pile up and then make our neighborhoods and our communities trashed,” she added.

Watson said she plans to launch a social media campaign to encourage the youth in Kindergarten to middle school to get involved.