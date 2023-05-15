UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County man accused of kidnapping a woman in Southeast D.C. on Friday and stabbing appeared in court on Monday and is being held without bond.

In court, the judge said she was surprised at the allegations against 62-year-old Dennis Bell given his non-violent history. Bell has two open theft cases in Montgomery County and Prince George’s County which he did not appear for.

His lawyer asked for house arrest saying he needs medical attention because of a recent hip replacement, but the state argued he was in the same condition when he committed the alleged crime.

“People can do things even if they appear not to physically be able to do so,” said Aisha Braveboy, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.

Bell’s history and lawyer’s argument were not enough to convince the judge he was not a threat to the public.

“We do believe that the public was at risk that day, and our position with respect to the bond reflected our concern for the public,” said Braveboy.

Maryland State Police said that on Friday, Bell kidnapped a woman in a U-Haul truck at a convenience store in Southeast D.C. In the evening, police received a call for a U-Haul truck driving erratically and hitting cars near Princess Garden Parkway.

Police tried to pull Bell over for a felony traffic stop, but Bell continued to drive. During the chase, the car eventually fell into a ditch in a Lanham neighborhood on Baltimore Avenue and Elm Street.

Police found a naked woman on the floor in the front seat of the truck. The victim told law enforcement that Bell made her remove her clothes and stabbed her fingers. She was taken to the hospital.

Officials also say Bell was driving while impaired.

He was taken to the hospital and later to the Upper Marlboro jail.

“These are very serious charges. Everyone was at risk that day, and our job is to get justice,” said Braveboy.

Bell is facing several charges including kidnapping, assault, sex offense, possession of drugs and more. A hearing is scheduled for June.