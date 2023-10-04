PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A new bill introduced in Prince George’s County looks to nearly quadruple the current minimum wage for tipped workers by increasing it from $3.63 an hour to $13 an hour.

About 20,000 workers left the state’s restaurant industry, according to Saru Jayaraman, president and co-founder of One Fair Wage.

“Maryland is going through the worst staffing crisis in its history,” Jayaraman said.

The proposed bill will start wages at $7 an hour by next summer and increase every year until it reaches $13 by 2027.

“This bill can be the difference between a mother being able to provide for her children put food on the table and not. $3.63 an hour is inhumane, and this bill’s gonna put an end to that,” said District 8 councilmember Edward Burroughs, one of the bill’s sponsors.

He said he’s gotten mixed reviews from restaurant owners about the legislation.

In a statement to DC News Now, the Maryland Restaurant Association said it strongly opposes the bill, they say it would reduce the overall earnings for tipped employees.

“Restaurant server earnings would significantly decrease if the tip credit was eliminated because most restaurants would be forced to impose a service charge on customer checks to cover the substantially higher labor costs. Customers are unlikely to tip on top of service charges. And there would be no incentive for servers to provide the best possible customer service because they would no longer be rewarded with tips. The tip credit maximizes the earnings potential of restaurant tipped employees, is critical to the full service restaurant business model, and should be preserved for businesses that choose to utilize it.” Maryland Restaurant Association

Increased wages could also mean higher menu prices or extra fees on their bill, but many customers don’t mind.

“As long as it as long as it’s good food and good service. I don’t have a problem with it. All wages around the board should be increased, the economy is bad,” said Donnita, a local customer.

Jayaraman with One fair wage says a price increase won’t have a major impact.

“There might be some initial pretty minimal price increase. We’ve seen not much of a price increase in DC, and that’s because when everybody does it together, restaurants find ways to create efficiencies,” she said.

With Washington D.C. already making the change and Montgomery County trying to do the same, she said it’s time for Prince George’s County to join the movement.

“Workers in the restaurant industry are similarly saying enough is enough. We demand enough to survive. So there’s going to have to be pretty dramatic change in this industry one way or another,” she added.

Burroughs said county lawmakers are open to amendments that would “strengthen the bill.”

“The extent that we can balance the interests of the restaurant industry, while protecting and growing the workers that’s what we should be interested in doing,” he said.