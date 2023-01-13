OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Southern Maryland chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is calling on the community to join them in giving back as they collect winter gear for those in need across Prince George’s County.

“We want them to feel the love. We want them to know that Upsilon Tau Omega chapter members are women who are a service to all mankind and that we love and care about our community. And we want to provide them services when we can,” said Quindella Fletcher, chapter president for Upsilon Tau Omega.

This is all a part of the international sorority’s annual MLK Jr. Day of Service initiative. The local chapter chose to focus on winter gear this year.

“We know that homelessness is a problem within the Prince George’s County area and because we are expecting a severe, cold winter this year, we wanted to help out the citizens of Prince George’s County providing them with warm coats, hats, gloves, scarves,” said Fletcher.

The sorority chapter is aiming to collect 500 items.

“We are collecting for all age groups, but we also are focusing in on youth. So we will accept coats and all of the items for any age group but we’re specifically focusing in on our youth as well,” she said.

Everyone is welcome to donate new or gently used hats, gloves, jackets, and warm clothing items. Sorority members will be at Tanger Outlets in Oxon Hill from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with pink and green balloons ready to collect your donations.