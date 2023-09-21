UPPER MALRBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County teacher that was allegedly attacked by two students and suffered a concussion is calling on school leaders for protection for teachers.

“You don’t feel protected, you’re on guard 24/7,” Renne Calloway, a former Prince George’s County teacher, said.

Calloway has been a teacher for 20 years, she taught music to elementary school students, but on May 11, her teaching experience changed. She was attacked by two students after trying to break up a large group at the playground during recess.

“The young lady said something, I told her to go stand with another teacher. She refused cursed at me, hit me,” Calloway said. “Once she started hitting me, she didn’t stop. Her sister then jumped in, they jumped me. I slipped then fell, [and] they began to kick me in my head.”

Calloway said she suffered a major concussion and now has anxiety and panic attacks which is preventing her from entering a classroom again.

The students aged 10 and 12-years-old, were suspended for a few days.

“I am still devastated honestly, I have no words for it. It’s the audacity for me,” she said.

The incident led her to create “Safe Teacher’s 23,” a group that advocates for the safety of teachers.

“I was angry, I was frustrated and I wanted to put that energy into something positive so it didn’t turn into bitterness,” she said.

Calloway held a rally in front of the Prince George’s County Board of Education Building. She also plans to speak to the board members during the meeting.

She wants the board to make some changes to the student code of conduct.

“I want them to make sure that the response to these infractions measure up. I want them to make sure that they’re not ineffective, and I want them to make sure that students understand that we have a zero tolerance policy for any type of behavior especially assault,” Calloway said.

“We signed up to teach, not for the money, but because we have a serious love for children, and I don’t want that to be taken away,” she added.

Prince George’s County Public Schools said superintendent Millard House II will host a safety and security virtual meeting for the community on Oct. 26.