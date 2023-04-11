PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As crime continues to surge, public safety is emerging as a top priority in the DMV region. Part of that effort is led by our local criminal justice system.

During an interview, Prince George’s County’s top prosecutor State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy explains why she believes what she is doing to curb violent crime in her county.

Braveboy also talks about the 2nd annual Equity in Justice symposium, an event in partnership with Bowie State University’s Criminal Justice Department.