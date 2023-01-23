The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within a six-mile radius around MGM National Harbor.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility.

The county encouraged 501(c)(3) groups to apply online for funding by March 17 at 5 p.m. If an organization submits an application after that time, it will be disqualified.

State law created the PGCLDC as a way to make sure the public was engaged and able to offer input into how the government mitigates any negative impacts a new gaming facility may have on the surrounding area. Maryland laws says that each jurisdiction in which a gaming license is in operation has to set up a local development council.

The PGCLDC consults with the county on: