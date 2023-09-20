PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center (ASFAC) is resuming pet adoptions again.

ASFAC opened back up Wednesday after closing down due to a canine influenza outbreak.

The Center is holding a soft reopening and will allow virtual adoptions for dogs by appointment only. Cat and critter interactions will resume in person and also by appointment only.

Andrea Crooms, director of the Department of Environment, said they will continue to “aggressively monitor the situation.”

“We have consulted with our experts and have continued to test the dogs regularly, and at this time, we feel confident about our decision to reopen,” Crooms said.

While ASFAC was closed, pets were contained, quarantined, and treated. Staff members continued to test for the diseases randomly and received negative results from all the random tests.

To view a list of adoptable animals, please visit www.24petconnect.com. For more information about animal services, updates or to schedule an appointment call (301) 780-7200.