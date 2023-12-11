PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks reminded residents that, starting Monday, Molly Berry Road will be closed for a year.

Construction of the Molly Road Bridge replacement project over the tributary of Mattaponi Creek began on Dec. 11.

It’s anticipated reconstruction will take about 12 months to complete.

The Department of Public Works and Transportation will close Molly Berry Road between Croom Road and Van Brandy Road throughout the project.

Warning signs have been posted to alert motorists and pedestrians and a detour plan has been developed. Residents, motorists, and pedestrians have been asked to proceed with caution through the road closure work zone.

Residents with any questions are asked to contact Dwight Joseph at (301) 883-5642 or via email at djoseph@co.pg.md.us.