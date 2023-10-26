UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Bus drivers in Prince George’s County are speaking out after the Board of Education hired outside contracted drivers to help with staffing issues.

Many of them say the Prince George’s County Public School (PGCPS) system is not going about the problem the right way.

“PGCPS has decided to allow contractors, contract drivers and attendants to come in and take work that’s rightfully ours,” said Essence Herndon, bus driver and member of `ACE-AFSCME Local 2250, a union representing bus drivers.

On Thursday, several bus drivers stood around the PGCPS Board of Education building chanting “Talk to us, not about us.”

The chant is in reference to drivers feeling that decisions are being made without their opinion.

“It’s a violation of our negotiated agreement with PGCPS,” Herndon said.

During the Board of Education meeting, Union President Martin Diggs expressed his frustrations with the decision.

“Why are we allowing people from another state to make decisions for our students in Prince George’s County,” he said. “This situation about hiring these contractors is going to worsen our situation. Why are [they] not listening to the individuals doing the job and have the recommendations that would help make it better?”

The bus drivers said the decision is not fair because it’s not only against their agreement for the school system to have contracted workers while working with the union, but many of the contracted workers are expected to be paid a lot more.

This comes during a time where bus drivers are feeling the pressure of staffing issues, which some say also stem from how the bus routes are mapped.

“That is creating most of the issues of why we don’t have enough drivers to get where they want us to go when they route it,” Herndon said.

Superintendent Millard House III said the school system is conducting an audit to help address issues within the transportation system. Once the audit is complete they will be able to make the changes needed.

The union believes if the board sits down and listens to their recommendations, many of the issues bus drivers are dealing with could be resolved without any outside help.

“Talk to us, not about us, because many have these conversations about us,” Herndon said.