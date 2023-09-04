NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — A college student from Accokeek, Md. died after a shooting near Norfolk State University (NSU), which he attended, Saturday.

The Norfolk Police Department said someone shot Jahari George, 20, in the 2700 block of Gate House Rd., near Colchester Crescent, around 11 p.m. George was in a vehicle when officers got to the area. He died at the hospital.

According to George’s LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Suitland High School in 2021 and was studying at NSU to be an electrical engineer.

An online account set up for George’s parents said: “Jahari was a wonderful young man with an amazing light. He was extremely compassionate, loving and caring. All those that knew him, loved him. He was a true bright star.”

The university shared information about the shooting and George’s death on its website and its social media platforms, noting that Norfolk police had a person of interest in custody. The message said, in part, that the school’s counseling center would offer counseling and support to students.