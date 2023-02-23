PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A suspended Prince George’s County corporal was indicted for misconduct in office on Thursday.

Police said the charge came from a stop on a vehicle in Capital Heights in February 2021. Corporal Anthony Brooke was accused of assaulting the driver during the arrest.

Prince George’s County Police reviewed body camera footage of all of the officers who were at the scene and forwarded the video to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County. The police department’s internal investigation is still ongoing.

Brooke, who joined the police department in 2015, will remain suspended until the outcome of the indictment.