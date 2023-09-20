LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Council is now reconsidering its decision after they voted against allowing council members to attend and vote on legislation virtually.

This comes just one month before the first-ever pregnant council member is due to have her baby.

“In the spirit of compromise, and knowing this division is not something the county needs right now. We will support the resolution with amendments,” said Council member Ingrid Watson, as she read a joint letter from several council members during Tuesday’s council meeting.

This comes just one day after council members Ingrid Watson, Calvin Hawkins, Mel Franklin, Fisher, and Sydney Harrison originally released a joint statement supporting maternal health but sticking to their decision against the change. Now they’re hoping to support the change.

The resolution was introduced in hopes that the first pregnant council member Krystal Oriadha would be able to vote on legislation virtually while she’s on maternity leave. She says the decision for the council to reverse their decision, and ask to make amendments is upsetting.

“This is an issue that either you stand for, and with women, you stand for maternal health or you don’t,” said District 7 council member Oriadha.

“I have a lot of policies that are on the line and I want to see them through. I want to have the ability to lobby for votes, I want to have the ability to make sure that the community has an opportunity to come out and be heard and I want to make sure I have the opportunity to cast my vote,” she continued.

Last week’s vote not to pass the resolution led several community members to speak out during Tuesday’s meeting.

“We should not politicize living our lives and supporting those that need us the most. Humanistically I urge each of you to reach back into the thing that you call politics and do the right thing,” said one resident.

Oriadha says she hopes when the council votes next week there will not be any amendments. She says she’s pushing for this change not only for herself but for all the council members and anyone else who may come after her.



“This isn’t a negotiation of a rule change or things you want for a power grab. I’m not willing to debate and negotiate women’s health issues, either you support it or you don’t,” she said.



“Another young woman that’s sitting in this position that decides that she can do it all that she can serve and that she can have a baby at the same time that she can see this as a possibility,” he said.

A final vote on the resolution is set for next Tuesday.