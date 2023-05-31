PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As of June first Prince George’s County will be regulating the distribution of single-use food ware accessories.

The act is being called “Upon Request” and officials say it is intended to “reduce unnecessary waste generated from single-use disposable items in the retail food industry.”

They also say it will “Improve the health and safety of community members; and help keep our waterways clean and safe.”

The legislation requires businesses to only offer single-use food ware accessories and condiments upon customer request. It also requires businesses to customize their menus on third-party delivery platforms to reflect the first requirement.

The legislation covers all food service businesses in Prince George’s County.

Starting October 1, 2023, the county will start enforcing violations. Buisnesses found in violation may be subject to a fine of up to $500 for a third-time offense. A first-time will carry only a warning.