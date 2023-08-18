PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said Friday that it arrested a daycare employee for child abuse.

Latayzia Forbes, 21, worked at the Morning Starr Childcare Center on Marlboro Pike in District Heights since 2021.

Investigators were told about the incident late on Thursday, prompting an investigation. They conducted interviews, looked at video footage and more.

Forbes is being charged with second-degree child abuse and assault. Police were not aware of any other incidences but will continue to investigate.

Anyone that has information regarding this case is encouraged to call (301) 772-4930.