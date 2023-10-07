PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County council member is working to provide security cameras for her district with the help of a community group.

People who live in PG County’s District 7 can now apply to get security cameras and it’s thanks to Council Member Krystal Oriadha and her partnership with the group Community On The Frontlines.

The move comes as the whole county is still waiting for a similar program to take off that was approved back in March 2023

Officials said legislation to provide vouchers or rebates to offset the cost of security cameras for residents in the county passed back in March.

That bill was in response to the death of Jayz Agnew, a 13-year-old boy who was shot while raking leaves in his front yard last year in 2022. Case officials said has no known surveillance video of the shooter.

PG county’s website said residents have been asking about the rollout of the program to help residents with security cameras since the legislation passed.

Now, while they wait for that, District 7 residents in the county can scan the QR code on this page to fill out a form for a chance to get a free security camera with an option to help with the installation and funds towards a one-year subscription fee.

A reminder only District 7 residents in Prince George’s County can apply for this program.

Officials said supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.