ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Opening day for the Maryland General Assembly led Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to announce the county’s budget priorities she wants to see from the Maryland lawmakers for the next fiscal year.

During a media briefing Wednesday morning, Alsobrooks says she’s hoping to receive funding for economic development, healthy and safe communities, children, families and seniors, affordable housing and more.

“I’ve often talked about investing in buildings but more importantly investing in people. So you’ll see a lot of those pieces here also. Making sure that we have the kind of investments that help us to grow our families and help us to grow our county,” said Alsobrooks.

For economic development, the County Executive is asking for nearly $145 million to help with the development of New Carrolton Metro, Blue Line Corridor Infrastructure, competitive and expanded film incentives and more.

A budget of nearly $15 million will target environmental justice, especially among communities that see a lot of storms. $1 million of that would focus on the violence interrupter program funding to help curb violence among the youth in the county. This falls under the healthy and safe communities category.

A total of $15 million is needed to provide out-of-school time grants to help create after-school programs. Funding for the crisis stabilization center, school telehealth grants and a mobile crisis team will also be included in the Children, Families and Senior categories.

“We’re also concerned about the people who are there meaning mental health care, behavioral health care, will for returning citizens making sure that we’re investing in our youth and so you know,” said Alsobrooks.

Another major priority for the County Executive is affordable housing. A total of $65 million is needed to build and preserve housing in the community.

Other funding in the budget includes $244.0 million to create a new student center and campus library at Bowie State University, and $21 million for the Alzheimer’s association’s elimination of senior care program waitlist.

Last year the county received 1.6 billion dollars- which was the largest amount of state funding the county has ever received.