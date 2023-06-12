LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Executive vetoed a last-minute amendment to the county budget.

The amendment would reallocate $250,000 to a program that aims to keep offenders from reoffending. It came during a time when crime is on the rise across the county.

A lot of crime in Prince George’s County is committed by re-offenders. To tackle that, the county council made a last-minute change in the budget to reallocate money to the emerging adults program. The county executive says there’s not enough money in the budget to do that.

“We have so many young people reoffending. But we have to analyze that data and then make smart decisions about investment in order to support them so that they don’t continue to reoffend when we invest in returning citizens is not just for them. It’s for our neighborhoods and for our communities,” said District 8 Council member Edward Burroughs.

Burroughs is not happy about the county executive’s decision to veto the additional funding.

The program is hosted through the State’s Attorney’s office and focuses on a variety of opportunities and resources that will help keep returning citizens from reoffending. The program offers anger management assistance, mental health help, job opportunities, access to social workers and more.

“All of these things reduce the likelihood that they will re-offend,” said Burroughs.

In 2020, 54% of young adults between 18-26 that were incarcerated in Prince George’s County already served time for another offense. Burroughs believes investing in this program would help drive those numbers down.

“Crime is up in this county, and a lot of her policies have not been effective at bringing the crime numbers down. This is an effective tool that we know will work yeah,” he said.

In a letter to the council, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said there’s just not enough money in the budget. Instead, they’re investing in other programs like the summer youth enrichment program, Hope in Action and the returning citizens affairs division, all in hopes of reducing crime.

Burroughs said the county needs to do even more.

“The truth is we have to do both, you know, we must, on the front end, create more programs for our youth… As relates to this population, if we don’t support them, we know that they’re returning to our streets. The question is, are they going to return better or worse, and if they return worse, that means they’re going to be out here, carjacking, murders, all types of crimes that we can prevent so it’s smarter for us to wrap our arms around them, hold them accountable,” he said

The county executive’s office said it plans to launch an employment incentive for people who’ve been released from incarceration.

Burroughs also says he’s working with the council to find other ways to help reduce crime in Prince George’s County.

DC News Now reached out to State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s office but did not get a response at the time of publication.