PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County firefighter was taken to hospital early Wednesday morning, according to Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

Fire and EMS said in a post on the X platform that a house caught fire in Chillum at around 3:40 a.m. in the 6900 block of Crosby Rd.

Officials said the fire was located on the second floor.

The firefighter reportedly suffered minor injuries.