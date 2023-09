(Image courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — OIfficials said a Prince George’s County firehouse caught fire early Sunday morning.

A Facebook post from Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said the fire happened around 5:10 a.m. at Station 820 on Pratt Street in Upper Marlboro.

Eight firefighters were in the station when smoke alarms went off.

Officials said there were no injuries.