PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Tuesday that the county would be giving out free sandbags because of expected rain and flooding.

The program, hosted by the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transit, provides sandbags to people who are in vulnerable and affected areas, flood-prone areas, and low to medium-density housing areas.

People can pick up sandbags from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 9 through Jan. 11 at any of the following locations: