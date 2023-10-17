SPRINGDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County high school principal was placed on administrative leave, the school district said in a letter sent to families on Tuesday.

In the letter, Associate Superintendent for High Schools and Non-Traditional Programs Carletta Marrow said that Dr. Gorman Brown, the principal of Charles Herbert Flowers High School, was placed on administrative leave.

The letter said that Diedra Screws would work as the administrator in charge “until further notice.”

“We want to assure you that the instructional framework for teaching, learning, and a safe and

supportive environment remains our number one commitment. This will remain while Ms.

Screws works diligently with students and staff to ensure a sound supportive environment for

all,” the letter from Marrow said.

According to Brown’s bio on the Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) website, he had been principal in the district for 18 years. He started his career with PGCPS as a math and science teacher at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in 1997 and was appointed principal at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in 2012.