PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Council Member Ingrid Watson is hosting a community forum Tuesday to address the rising crime in the county.

The Forum is taking place at 6:30 p.m. at the Student Center Ballroom at Bowie State University.

Some of the leaders that will attend the forum include: Prince George’s County Police Department Police Chief Malik Aziz, Prince George’s County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy, Maryland State Senator Ron Watson, and Prince George’s County Public Schools Superintendent

Millard House II.

Community members will have the opportunity to receive information/data on crime as well as legislation being proposed to combat this issue.

They will also be able to participate in roundtable discussions to connect with other community members as well as leaders on solutions to address crime.