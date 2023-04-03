PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said on Monday that K9 Bella passed away after 12 years of service.

PGPD said that Bella, a bloodhound, was 13 years old. She was originally assigned to the late Corporal Ritchie Smith when she joined police in 2011 and later became Corporal Michael Cicale’s partner.

(Images via the Prince George’s County Police Department)

“During her 12 year career here at the PGPD, Bella’s tremendous skill and nose was responsible for locating multiple missing people as well as tracking down suspects. Bella was a faithful partner who will truly be missed,” PGPD said in a Facebook post.