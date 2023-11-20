PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County is launching Thrive Prince George’s, a program that seeks to provide economic stability and mobility for families in the County.

The program is a $4 million, two-year guaranteed basic income pilot program. It will give $800 every month to 50 youth – ages 18-24 – who are aging out of foster care and over 125 seniors for a 24-month period.

This is the first guaranteed basic income pilot program that will exclusively serve residents of Prince George’s County.

The program is being funded by public and private philanthropic resources.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will officially kick off the program at a launch event on Nov. 21.