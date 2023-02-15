HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night Prince George’s County residents gained clarity on a major development coming to the county, the Blue Line Corridor project. Dozens of people filled a room Peppermill Community Center to hear more about the project from the County Executive’s administration, and to have their questions answered on the impact it will have on the community.

The project will be a sports and entertainment destination for the county. It will include an amphitheater, market hall, youth sports fieldhouse, central library and cultural center, and a civic plaza. County leaders made it clear that the project’s goal is to be a catalyst for several opportunities like jobs, businesses, tourism and more.

During the meeting affordable housing was a big concern many residents touched on. Some were worried about property taxes increasing, being able to afford apartments and homes in the area when this new development comes.

“What mechanism are you putting in place so that the seniors that are sitting here that are homeowners don’t lose their home and can pass it on to their grandkids so they don’t go somewhere else,” said one resident.

Angie Rodgers, Chief Administrative Officer for the Economic Development for the County says they’ve watched the impact new developments have had in other areas and they’ve used it as a guide of what not to do.

“I think that plans around economic growth sort of often they start with the jobs, they start with the jobs, they start trying to attract more commercial prospects and then by the time they realize they also need to focus on affordable housing, and they need to focus on what low and moderate income communities and families need, it’s a much more expensive prospect to help those households,” said Rodgers.

“It was important to us to start with everything upfront. We’ve seen it happen in all the communities around us so you know how this goes. So let’s focus on it now, and let’s focus on it at a time where in some respects we can put much fewer resources in and see a much bigger impact. So when we set the affordable housing goal, we set the goal for fresh food retail, we’re setting these goals so that we make space and keep space for a range of households,” she continued.

Among other questions, residents asked about opportunities especially for minority businesses.

“Our intention for the blue line corridor is that it would be an equity focused bid, so not just general business improvement but specifically about growing and helping minority businesses participate in the corridor. So these are the kind of things we’re trying to be thoughtful about and pave the way for,” said Rodgers.

Town of Capitol Heights mayor Linda Monroe says she does not want her small municipality to be forgotten in the project.

“I ashamed that no one has done anything with the Town of Capital Heights,” said Monroe.

County leaders assured her that small municipalities surrounding the area would benefit is some way from this new project.

Environmentally friendly aspects of the project and clean up was also a concern raised by resident. Leaders say there will be a clean up team, and environmentally friendly factors are already in the works.

This is the first briefing of many to update the community on the progress made on the Blue Line Corridor and other developments projects near transit. The next meeting will be held on February 21st at the Largo Kettering Perrywood Community Center in Upper Marlboro.