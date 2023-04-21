LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — As the Prince George’s County budget process continues, county council members are encouraging residents to hold all leaders “accountable” to the promises they’ve made.

With the council approving several programs like the rental assistance fund, the challenge is ensuring there’s enough money in the budget to execute these programs.

“We’re going to make sure that we put aside money for all of these programs,” said Wala Blegay.

On Tuesday the council unanimously passed a rental assistance program that will help families facing eviction pay their rent for up to 6 months. Before the council meeting, council member Krystal Oriadha says she wants to kick off the program with at least $1 – $2 million dollars.

“If you want to know what someone cares about look at the budget. And so there’s money, we just have to decide what we’re going to prioritize,” said Oriadha.

“We have to think about what can we do as a community and I think when it comes to making people’s tax dollars work for them, it should be going back into social services and so that is what this people’s County has really focused on is programs that are really focused on making sure people’s money work for them,” she continued.

Other programs passed that would require funding like the Guranteen Basic Income pilot program. Low-income families will receive $500 a month over the course of two years. The goal is to them afford basic needs, improve their mental health, and help push them above the poverty line.

The “Jayz Agnew Law” was also passed recently, a camera incentive program to encourage residents to increase security. Residents and businesses will be provided a camera, a rebate, or a voucher of $200 for the purchase of a camera or $100 for a subscription to a camera service.

This came after 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was shot and killed in front of his Temple Hills home in November. Many neighbors did not have any surveillance to help police identify suspects.

“That all aligns with making sure people get the basic needs that they get that are going to lead to those outcomes that we’re looking for as a community. If the money’s there, we just have to prioritize it,” said Oriadha.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced her $5.4 billion proposed budget in March. With so many plans for Prince George’s County, and a lot of funding going towards education and public safety, where will the county council find the money to fund all of these programs they’re passing?

“One of the things we’re looking at is how each of these agencies is spending money. We [also] still have the opportunity to get more money from the federal government, which as we pointed out with FEMA reimbursements. We’re still not getting the money that are in the ARPA funds, we definitely could get more money from those things,” said Blegay.

” If we don’t provide housing that will lead to mass evictions, which will help which will not help in crime and other things that impact our community. So this is about priorities and what we find is that we can find them and there’s ways to move money around to support issues that are necessary,” she continued.

Funding other projects is also a priority for Blegay like the Capital Improvement Project through Park and Planning, Westphalia Central Park, upgrading multi-generational buildings in parts of District 6, and more.

Blegay says bringing more commercial businesses will also help the county generate more revenue. She’s hoping the Blue Line Corridor budget will do that, but it will take time.

“We need to do is focus on building a commercial tax base and what we’re doing. We’re building the blue line corridor, building the New Carrollton project, these things are not going to generate money overnight. This is a long-term game, not a short-term game,” she said.

Blegay and Oriadha say the people of Prince George’s County need to hold the county council, and the county executive accountable to ensure the programs they want to see are executed with the right amount of funding.

“In addition to us putting the funds aside, we asked that residents reach out to the county executive and let her know that it’s a priority and it should be funded,” said Blegay.