LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — In Prince George’s County, leaders spent Martin Luther Day Jr. Day giving back to nearly two dozen seniors who lost their home in a December fire.

The seniors at the Largo Landing Fellowship House were able to grab donations including winter clothing, blankets and snacks. County councilmember Wala Blegay also provided lunch to the seniors.

“We’re giving out food, groceries, toiletries and everything else to our fellow seniors. So thank you District 6 for coming out and we are really committed to service on this Martin Luther King [Jr.] Day”

Blegay was joined by Banneker Ventures, Capital Connections, Operation Earnie’s Plate, PORTERA Rehabilitation, Proud Pearls of Prince George’s, an Official Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Starbucks (Largo location) and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Zeta Chi Sigma Alumni Chapter.

Some of the seniors displaced from the fire are still without a permanent home.