SPRINGDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly 100 students from Duval High School and Charles Herbert Flowers High School spoke with the County Executive and the State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday about solutions to put an end to youth violence.

“Through these conversations, we think that the difference will be made [and] along with directing those resources in the way in which our young people truly need them, that’s what’s going to make the difference,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Mental health, social media and lack of support at home are just some of the reasons students say are leading to bad decision-making and violence across the county.

An open conversation with teens is one of the steps the county is taking to solve youth violence.

This comes one day after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Washington, and nearly a month after a Duval High School student was shot and killed by another student from Flowers High School.

“These are all messages that we have to hear in order to help heal the children who are many of them still hurting in a very profound way,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Leaders say students brought up several concerns and issues like the impact of the pandemic and social media.

“You can kind of develop your own persona on social media, and that’s why guns become so important for these young people who want to act like tough guys or girls,” said Braveboy.

Something leaders say stood out the most was the lack of attention several students say they have at home.

“It was so hurtful to hear so many of the kids who describe really at home, a troubling situation where they are really struggling to be heard,” said Alsobrooks.

Tiffani Evans lost her 8-year-old son to a stray bullet back in 2021 in Landover. Now, she’s turning her pain into purpose as a violence interrupter with Hope In Action to combat violence and find solutions in the county.

Evans was a part of the meeting and says as a parent lack of structure at home is playing a key role in the violence we are seeing today.

“Kids don’t even know what a hug feels like from their parents. They’re getting it from the community. So you know, they just get exposed to the wrong people. And the parents just got to put more love into the house,” said Evans.

Braveboy invited local radio hosts, Little Bacon Bear, DJ Akademiks and Marcky Marc. She says as young influencers, they would be able to reach teens in a different way.

“I remember when I was this age, we didn’t have those types of people that would step back into our school, but when we did we remember that forever. So I thought that was very important,” said DJ Akademiks.

Many of them say this is going to take an effort from everyone, and today’s conversation is a step in the right direction.

“They’re looking for family and other people. We just gotta be there to receive that and be a part of that and be dedicated and resourceful,” said Little Bacon Bear.

The County Executive says they’re investing $7 million into mental health resources for the youth.