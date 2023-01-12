SUITLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — People in Prince George’s County will no longer have to worry about being so far from their local library. The county’s library system was awarded $2.2 million in federal funding to launch a “Library 2 Go.”

The Spaulding Library Branch in District Heights is far enough from the Suitland area which is one of the many communities lacking access to a nearby library. Other areas include Langley Park, College Park, Suitland and more.

That will change soon, and several people say they’re excited about it.

“We serve almost a million people, a lot of parts of the county that don’t have easy access to a neighborhood branch library, whether because there’s only highway access between community areas and such,” said Nicholas Brown, CEO of communications outreach for Prince George’s County Memorial Library.

After nearly 50 years, Prince George’s County Memorial Library Systems is bringing back its library on the go.

“We provide access to internet, to career coaching services, to immigrant refugee services and more. It’s important for us to get these services out into the neighborhoods where people might not be able to reach a library, whether it’s because of public transit limitations, or the fact that they just can’t get to a convenient location,” said Brown.

Paul Muko depends on the library to use the computer and print things out. He’s excited that communities will finally get access to those resources without the hassle.

“Some people lack transportation and stuff like that, and some people live far away from the library. Once there’s a bus around, I think that will impact in a good way,” said Muko.

The mobile library will offer a variety of services from books to career services, and people will even be able to check out laptops.

“It’s really important for us to get devices into the hands of our neighbors who need internet access without having the added step of needing to come to the library. We want everyone to come to the library, but we know that there’s barriers with hours and work schedules. So we’re gonna come to you with the library to go,” said Brown.

They’re hoping that “Library 2 go” will be life-changing.

“We’re here to help and that’s how we want everyone to view the library, whether it’s needing help with accessing a resource for school, or doing a career change, or simply needing a space to gather with your civic organization,” said Brown.

“Everybody old, young, it would be a great idea in my opinion,” said Muko.

The timeline for launch will be determined following the receipt of implementation guidelines from the U.S. Department of Labor, which will be issued in the coming months.