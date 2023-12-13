PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Police said troopers arrested a man on Wednesday for possessing child pornography.

Jason Pereira, 40, of Laurel was charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Prince George’s County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, Maryland State Police, with help from Homeland Security Investigations and the Laurel City Police, served a search warrant at Pereira’s residence.

He was arrested at the scene. Police said his electronic devices revealed multiple images of child pornography.