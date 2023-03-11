PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Hyattsville Police Department said they have arrested a District Heights man for impersonating a police officer.

Police said that on March 9 at about 11:25 pm, officers saw a dark green Ford Explorer driving in the parking lot of the mall at Prince George’s with red & blue emergency lights on, in the front windshield.

When police approached the man, he initially identified himself as “D.C. police” but later said he was a “special police officer” for a security agency. Police identified the man as 53-year-old Robert Muschette Jr., and then learned he was an employee of a security agency and is only authorized to have yellow lights installed in his vehicle.

A loaded handgun was found on the front passenger seat. Muschette Jr. is not allowed to possess firearms under Maryland law due to prior misdemeanor convictions.

Muschette Jr. had a police-style badge, loaded handgun, ballistic vest, ammunition, handcuffs, apparel with “police” on it & red & blue emergency lights. He was charged with Impersonating a Police Officer, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, and other charges.