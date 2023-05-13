PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) –Maryland State Police said they have arrested a Prince George’s County man for kidnapping and other related charges after conducting a felony traffic stop Friday night in Lanham.

Dennis Bell, 62, of Lanham faces 14 criminal charges including first-degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, fourth-degree sex offense, possession of suspected crack cocaine, and driving while impaired. Bell also faces 19 traffic charges related to the incident.

The victim, who has not been identified was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Early investigation suggests Bell was driving a U-Haul truck when he supposedly made contact with the victim at a convenience store on Minnesota Avenue Southeast in D.C. Friday morning.

The victim told police that Bell pushed her into the U-Haul truck and threatened to kill her if she did not do what he told her.

Bell then apparently drove around all day with the victim sitting on the floorboard in the front seat. The victim then said that while she was in Bell’s truck, he removed her clothing and used a pocket knife to stab her fingers.

At about 9:45 p.m., troopers received multiple calls from motorists reporting that a U-Haul truck was driving erratically and hitting parked vehicles while traveling in the area of Princess Garden Parkway in Lanham. Maryland State Police then dispatched to the area and located the U-Haul truck on Route 450 in Lanham.

Police said they attempted a felony traffic stop on the U-Haul, but Bell refused to stop for police. A pursuit soon ensued and it ended at Baltimore Avenue and Elm Street in Lanham.

Two troopers then approached the passenger side of the U-Haul to make contact with Bell. He refused to exit the truck after multiple verbal requests. The troopers were able to gain entry into the truck through the passenger side window and that’s when they discovered the victim.

She was found without clothes and sitting on the floorboard in the front seat with apparent wounds to her fingers.

Bell is currently being held at the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections.