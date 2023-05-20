PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — A judge has sentenced Antonio Williams to 6 life sentences after killing his sister and two cousins.

Williams stabbed his sister, 6-year-old Nadira Janae’ Withers, along with their 6 and 9-year-old cousins who were visiting, to death when he was babysitting them on August 18, 2017.

Williams’ mother came home from working a nursing shift and saw the bloody scene and found the girls unresponsive.

Williams, who was 25 when the event happened, later confessed to grabbing a knife from the kitchen and going to the bedroom downstairs where the girls were sleeping and stabbing them.

He was convicted by a jury of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree child abuse resulting in death in January of this year.

“Today was a culmination of years of hard work to get justice for these three beautiful little girls,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy after today’s sentencing. “We are confident Mr. Williams will not return to our community. We are also confident that our office put in everything to ensure justice happened. And we are confident that the family through their grief can now move forward to continue to heal through this tragedy.”