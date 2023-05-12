LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — A group in Prince George’s County works to help women veterans who experience homelessness throughout the year.

Anew Inspired Change Organization takes some extra steps so that moms who’ve served are celebrated around Mother’s Day.

Program Director Poshia Everett explained the need for a place where women have the opportunity to learn about available resources for residential, mentoring, job readiness, job placement, and referral services.

As for Mother’s Day, each year, the group celebrates moms in Prince George’s County with breakfast and some pampering time which includes hairstyling, manicures, and massages.

