LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County parents learned about the deadly drug fentanyl that’s impacting students across the DMV and how to administer Narcan if needed on Monday.

Many parents said they were concerned after three suspected deadly overdoses in Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) last year.

School leaders said the more parents and students who are aware, the more lives can be saved.

“Our students have been purchasing pills off the street or off the dark web thinking that they’re getting one thing and they’re actually getting another kind of pill. And the pill is laced with the deadly drug fentanyl,” said Richard Moody, supervisor for Student Engagement and School Support.

PGCPS leaders are stepping in to raise awareness of the drug and its danger to students and the community.

“I’ve heard fentanyl was all over the nation right now. I have four kids, so you know, [it’s a] big concern,” said parent Tina Furnkranze.

Parents and students learned about opioids, how to identify an overdose and how to administer Narcan. They also received their very own Narcan kits including, the nasal spray form of Naloxone and PPE.

“I’m sure out of four, one of my children are going to encounter someone whether it’s a friend or whoever at some point, and myself as well. I mean anybody like in my house, a neighbor or whoever comes over, if anything were to happen I have something that could potentially save their life,” said Furnkranze.

In December, police warned the community about blue pills that some believed were Percocet — they were actually laced with fentanyl.

“My biggest takeaway was how important it is for everyone to know about this because I can see how bad it is. So this happens to someone, so you should be able to handle it properly,” said high school student Evan Furnkranze.

The information session made parents and students aware of how deadly the drug really is, and the toll it takes someone’s body.

“I didn’t realize that it was actually that strong. So that’s kind of terrifying. And the fact that it’s everywhere and you can’t tell the difference between any of these drugs,” said Furnkranze.

“I think it’s really important to be to be knowledgeable about the situation so you’re able to handle it properly,” said Evan.

PGCPS leaders are hoping students will spread the message to bring awareness and parents will talk to their children.

“Share this information with your siblings, your cousins, your older brothers, your older sisters, awareness is really really important,” said Moody.