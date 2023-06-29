PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation canceled all outdoor programs on Thursday because of bad air quality in the area.

The department said that all of its indoor facilities will stay open and that indoor activities were not affected.

Officials advised everyone to postpone visits to parks, trails or any other outdoor facility.

“The Department regrets any inconvenience to our patrons today, however, is committed to offering our programs in a safe environment,” a statement from the The Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation said.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada returned to the DMV on Wednesday, bringing with it poor air quality. D.C. had the worst air in the world around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to IQAir.