UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — New efforts are in place to reduce crime in Prince George’s County this summer.

This year, crime is up more than 40%, according to data from Prince George’s County Police Department. Law enforcement is hoping to curb the violence with new strategies this summer.

“School is out, the weather is hot, social interaction have increased and boredom has said ‘in this, is a perfect combination for increased crime in the summer,'” said Barry Stanton, Chief of Pubic Safety and Homeland Security for Prince George’s County.

Police are cracking down to avoid another crime filled summer.

“We need the community’s help. We need the parents help this summer. There must be responsibility,” Stanton said during Thursday’s press conference.

Through a new strategy, police are determining crime hot spots based on past data, and they plan to increase police presence in those areas.

“We do believe that would deliver less opportunities for crime, less victimization, thereby reducing crime. Less victims equal less crime,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz.

Police also say parents need to be held accountable in keeping up with their children.

“Know where your children are and who they are with,” Staton said.

Though curbing crime is all hands on deck, Aziz says that also means the criminal justice system need to hold offenders accountable to ensure they don’t reoffend when they’re released.

“What we have to deliver is the consequences to that with accountability with love with care, but with the victim in mind first, and then addressing the resources with the suspects later,” said Aziz.

Youth crime is also a big issue in Prince George’s County. PGPD arrested 159 juveniles for youth crime last year in June, which has stayed consistent this year. When it comes to property crime, that number increased from 75 around this time in 2022 to 180 so far in 2023.

Last year the County Executive along with police implemented a youth curfew to help drive youth crime down. This summer Chief Aziz says it won’t be a primary strategy but instead a tool.

They’re hoping keeping teens busy this summer will make a difference.

“They have my commitment that we will find a way to get their young person involved inside of a program,” said Aziz. “Let’s join together and form a mighty fist to have the courage to actually address the issues.”

PGPD has already soft launched the summer crime initiative, and it will go into full effect July 1.