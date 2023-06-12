PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man from Washington, D.C. who is accused of murdering his son on Saturday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 4400 block of W. Summer Rd. They found 22-year-old Melodias Scindian stabbed at the front door.

Medics took Scindian to the hospital where he later died.

Police said that officers took Scindian’s father, Marcus Braxton Sr., 44, into custody four hours after the incident. He is facing charges of first and second-degree murder along with other related charges.

The preliminary investigation found that Scindian and Braxton were having an argument. Police said Braxton stabbed his son and then ran.

Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to call detectives at (301) 516-2512.