PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County saw a 36% percent jump in overall crime in 2023 compared to 2022.

In this new year the county’s police department is looking for ways to bring those numbers down, and Police Chief Malik Aziz is optimistic.

Less than one week into 2024 two people have already lost their lives to gun violence.

The county ended 2023 with a rise in overall crime. Murders increased by 7%, carjackings went up 17%, and stolen vehicles jumped up 141% compared to 2022, according to Prince George’s County police data.

“There’s a lot of property crime that’s taking place was stolen vehicles up key is in Hyundai’s leading the way on that for 2023,” Aziz said. “So we’re gonna have to put in place plans to actually try to mitigate that we’re doing everything possible.”

He says not having all the staff they need has made their jobs a little harder.

“We had great strategy and tactics of and whenever you are not as a full 100% that always creates problems,” he said.

The police department says it is working to see what it can improve on to ensure the community feels safer this year.

Aziz said the police department has started a reassessment process.

“We’re going to look at those things to see what worked really well during different times of the year and we’re going to reapply those things and look for new creative, innovative approaches to mitigate crime in Prince George’s County,” he said.

They also plan to continue to build their partnership with neighboring law enforcement agency’s like the Metropolitan Police Department, Montgomery County Department of Police, Fairfax County Police Department and more.

The chief says it’s going to take everyone’s help to stop the violence including the community.

“We are nothing without a strong community behind us. I want to make sure that that’s the first and foremost thing that we do this year and 2024 going forward,” he said.