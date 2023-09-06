PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A day after an officer was suspended from the department, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division (IAD) announced an active investigation into the case.

A video circulated on social media, showing an officer who appeared to kiss someone before getting into the back seat of a department SUV in a video.

The investigation against Cpl. Francesco Marlett was opened Tuesday along with his suspension.

As part of the investigation, IAD is interviewing the parties involved as well as citizens with information on interactions between Marlett and the woman.

Once the investigation is complete, the Administrative Charging Committee will make a recommendation to Chief Malik Aziz regarding any potential disciplinary actions. The investigation will also be reviewed by the Police Accountability Board.

“I know the officer’s actions seen on these videos have sparked a range of emotions in the community and put a negative spotlight on this agency […}. I expect every officer to conduct themselves in a way that will not dishonor this agency or this county,” Aziz said in the statement. “I assure the residents of Prince George’s County I take this matter extremely seriously.