PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police Department released the names of the two elementary school students who were killed in a fatal collision near the school Monday.

Prince George’s County Police Chief, Malik Aziz, said that the children who died are Shalom Mbah, 10, and Sky Sosa, 5, both of whom were walking to Riverdale Elementary School.

They were struck along with a man around 8 a.m. in the crosswalk at the corner of Riverdale and Taylor roads by a van driven by an unidentified woman. Police said the woman was traveling south on Taylor Road when she turned left on Riverdale Road and that’s when she hit the three people.

Aziz said during a news conference that families are grieving them.

“We lost two of our youngest people yesterday,” Aziz said. “Two families, friends are without their children today. This morning in a time where we are gearing up to give thanks for all the blessings that we have.”

The man walking with the children has not been identified but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the chief said. The woman driving the van remained at the scene.

Parents have complained that there are not enough crossing guards and that if one had been present, it would have been a deterrent to the crash.

But Aziz said that may not have been the case.

“It wouldn’t appear that that would have made a great difference,” the chief said, citing the facts gathered so far in the investigation. “It has been a challenge for the Prince George’s County Police Department to hire a school crossing guard. It’s been a challenge to bring people on board in this age and the post pandemic of society that we’re living in.”

Aziz said the crossing guard at the elementary school retired this past summer and authorities were searching for the “proper replacement” so that the “children can cross the street in a safe manner.”

“We are not where we need to be in meeting the challenge,” Aziz said of hiring a crossing guard for that intersection.

The chief said that any evidence gathered in the investigation would be turned over to the Prince George’s County state’s attorney’s office for possible charges.

“We don’t rush things,” Aziz said. “We’re getting it right for the families first, for the victims who are all young victims who are no longer with us.”